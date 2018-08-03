Ryanair pilot dispute looks set for mediation

Hopes rose on Friday that a deadlocked dispute between Ryanair and Irish-based pilots could end as both side appeared ready to accept mediation.

About 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots are staging their fourth strike today - Friday - in a dispute over base transfers, promotions and leave.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair’s chief people officer, said that the airline was proposing Kieran Mulvey, former head of the Workplace Relations Commission, as a third-party mediator.

Mr Wilson said that the airline believed the only way to “introduce common sense” was through third party involvement.

The pilots’ union, Fórsa, said the announcement was unexpected and positive.

Third-party assistance

“The union, which has been calling for third-party assistance for many weeks, will consult with its members in the company, and looks forward to talking to Kieran Mulvey about when a process could begin,” Fórsa said.

The directly-employed members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - a branch of Fórsa - plan a fifth strike next Friday, August 10th, the same day that the airline faces industrial action in up to four other countries.

Ialpa-Fórsa recently suggested bringing in a third party to help resolve the three-week dispute.

Observers believe that mediation may be the only way to end the impasse between the sides.