RSA Ireland taps Insurance Ireland head Thompson as CEO

Insurance Ireland’s chief executive, Kevin Thompson, has quit the group to take over as head of insurer RSA’s Irish unit, according to industry sources.

RSA Ireland said in a statement on Friday that its current chief executive, Ken Norgrove, has been appointed as head of the Scandinavian business of the wider RSA group, having presided over an overhaul of the Dublin-based business after it was hit by an accounting scandal in late 2013.

Sources said that Mr Thompson, who has led Insurance Ireland for the past seven years, resigned his position yesterday.

A spokesman for Insurance Ireland confirmed that Mr Thompson had quit to take up a senior role within the industry, but declined to comment beyond that. A spokeswoman for RSA Irelandeclined to comment.