Restructured mortgage figures ‘misleading’, say brokers

Mortgage restructuring figures are misleading, according to a leading industry group.

Brokers Ireland says, when it comes to mortgage arrears, there is a lack of realism in restructured mortgages.

The comments come as new Central Bank figures show the number of agreements with lenders to restructure distressed mortgages jumped again during the second quarter after falling for a number of years.

A total of 7,857 new arrangements on restructuring property loans were agreed in the period. That is up 44 per cent on the number agreed in previous quarter and 11 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

However, Rachel McGovern, director of financial services at Brokers Ireland says one-third of 116,010 restructurings agreed to date involve arrears capitalisation – where interest payments and any penalties or costs owing are added to the balance of the loan – which “effectively puts off dealing with arrears on distressed mortgages”.

“This is not a solution but a kicking of the can down the road mechanism, with the painful day delayed indefinitely. The issue will eventually have to be dealt with,” said Ms McGovern.

“We have always maintained that it is erroneous to classify such mortgages as restructured.”

She added that one in five property owners was not even meeting the revised payment obligations of mortgages that had been restructured.

“That points to a lack of realism in the restructures,” she said.

Split mortgages

The Central Bank figures indicate that 36 per cent of the total stock of private homes in arrears were restructured by the end of June.

Those in a restructured arrangement are increasingly opting for split mortgages, the Central Bank’s figures show, with those mortgages accounting for almost one quarter of all restructured accounts by the end of June.

A split mortgage arrangement separates a mortgage into two parts. Agreed repayments are made on the first part while the second is “warehoused” or set aside to be paid at a later date.

At the end of June there were 725,693 private residential mortgage accounts for principal homes in the Republic, worth €98.2 billion. Of the total stock more than 9 per cent, or 66,479, were in arrears.

However, that figure represents a decrease of 5,345 accounts over the quarter. Of those mortgages in arrears, almost 70 per cent hadn’t paid for more than 90 days. But the number of accounts in arrears for more than 90 days fell in the period, marking the 19th consecutive decline in this category.

The number of mortgage accounts in arrears over 360 days stood at 35,272, representing a fall of 2,076 accounts over the quarter.

However, Ms McGovern noted that the 28,237 mortgages classified as being in arrears for more than over 720 days accounted for 91 per cent of the €2.5 billion in total outstanding arrears.

Interest only

By the end of June, some 116,010 private dwelling home mortgage accounts were restructured with the share of accounts on interest only arrangements remaining low.

A total of 245 properties were taken into possession by lenders during the quarter, down from 321 properties in the previous quarter. Of those taken into possession, the majority (144) were voluntarily surrendered or abandoned. The remaining 101 were repossess on foot of a court order. Lenders sold or disposed of 236 properties during the quarter and were in possession of 1,702 private dwelling homes.

In the mortgages for buy-to-let property category, 18 per cent of accounts were in arrears, with 15 per cent of the 118,234 total in arrears of more than 90 days.

Almost 20,000 buy-to-let mortgages were restructured by the end of June, 88 per cent of which were meeting the terms of their arrangements.

During the second quarter rent receivers were appointed to 802 buy-to-let accounts while banks held 1,766 properties in their possession at the beginning of the quarter. A total of 177 properties were taken into possession by lenders during the quarter.

Non-bank lenders repossessed 47 properties during the quarter, up from 43, bringing the total number of properties in their possession to 430.