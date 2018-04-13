Record number of homebuyers choose fixed-rate mortgages

More Irish homebuyers are opting for fixed-rate mortgage contracts than at any other time, according to new figures from the Central Bank.

Although these contracts cost more than variable products, they accounted for a record 56 per cent of new mortgage market in the Republic in the three months to February this year.

“While recent months have seen the share of fixed-rate mortgages stabilise, they continue to maintain their highest market share since the series began in 2003,” the Central Bank said.

The controversy over variable-rate products combined with the likelihood future rate hikes across Europe may have increased the appetite for fixed-rate contracts here, which have traditionally been the norm in Europe.

The Central Bank figures show fixed-rate mortgages accounted for 80 per cent of new agreements over the same three-month period.

The average rate attached to new variable rate mortgage agreements, excluding renegotiations, meanwhile, was calculated at 3.28 per cent in February.

Irish banks are continuing to offer customers some of the most expensive mortgage rates in the world, charging nearly twice the euro-area average.

The Central Bank numbers show the rate on all new agreements, fixed and variable stood at 3.15 per cent while equivalent average euro area rate was significantly lower at 1.8 per cent.

Mortgage interest rates in the Republic used to more closely reflect the main European Central Bank (ECB) lending rates .

However, since the crash, Irish banks have failed to pass on lower interest rates to variable rate customers here, effectively attaching a premium to compensate for loss-making tracker mortgages.

At the launch of the Economic and Social Research Institute’s Spring Commentary last month, Prof Kieran McQuinn noted that while the “wedge” between variable rates here and elsewhere may be finally coming down due to increased competition between banks, the shift may be overtaken by a period higher interest rates e generally.

The imminent ending of the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing (QE) programme is likely to usher in a new period of interest rate hike from 2019 on.

The latest Central Bank figures also show there was a 33 per cent increase in new mortgage agreements in the 12 months to February 2018.

The volume of new mortgage agreements (excluding renegotiations) amounted to €540 million in February 2018, bringing new agreements to €6.8 billion over the past 12 months.