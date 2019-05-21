Quinn Insurance inquiry to begin public hearings this month

An inquiry into alleged regulatory breaches at Quinn Insurance Limited (QIL), which collapsed into administration nine years’ ago before being sold on to Boston-based Liberty Insurance, will commence public hearings later this month.

In October 2017, two former directors of QIL, Liam McCaffrey and Kevin Lunney, lost a High Court challenge to the Central Bank inquiry into whether they participated in regulatory contraventions before the firm imploded. Both men were notified by the regulator in 2011 that it considered it necessary to examine the matter.

Public hearings will commence on May 28th and continue until June 7th, according to a notification published on the Central Bank website on Tuesday. It is understood that all the necessary testimony will be heard during this period.

The expected short phase of public hearings contrasts with a similar public inquiry into Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS), which began to hear from witnesses early last year and has only concluded hearings into one of seven matters under investigation.

The INBS inquiry has been hampered by the ill health of the lender’s former managing director, Michael Fingleton.