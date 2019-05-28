Quinn Insurance inquiry hears board was unaware of €1.2bn of guarantees

An inquiry into suspected regulatory breaches by two former Quinn Insurance Limited (QIL) director heard on Tuesday that subsidiaries of the company provided guarantees against €1.2 billion of bank loans to the company’s parent, Quinn Group, more than a decade ago without the knowledge of the insurer’s full board.

The two men concerned are Liam McCaffrey, former chief executive of Quinn Group and one-time director of QIL, and Kevin Lunney, who was also a director of both companies at the time of the alleged contraventions.

The assets of eight subsidiaries providing the guarantees were either direct or indirect units of QIL were used by the insurer to bolster its technical reserves, according to Eoin McCullough, senior counsel, of the legal practitioner team assisting the inquiry. The units included Quinn Property Holdings Limited and Quinn Hotels Limited.

The guarantees, used to access funding from UK banking group Barclays between October 2005 and April 2005, weakened the quality of the reserves of QIL. This meant that the assets may not have been available to the insurer if it ran into trouble, according to Mr McCullough.

Mr McCullough alleged that the two directors under investigation held board meetings of the insurer between October 2005 and March 2007 at which it authorised subsidiaries to provide the guarantees central to the inquiry. However, he said “it appears” that these guarantees were entered into without the knowledge of the full QIL board or its investment committee.

He said that the other board members were not notified of the meetings and that the gatherings did not have a necessary quorum of four individuals.

“What is certainly not in dispute is the following: the persons concerned never told the other members of the QIL board or the investment committee of the proposal to enter into the guarantees - or the fact that the guarantees were entered into,” Mr McCullough said.

He said that the rest of the board did not become aware of the guarantees until March 2010, “when matters became difficult”.

While the Central Bank decided in 2015 to proceed with an inquiry into actions of the two individuals between October 2005 and July 2008, it only began public hearings on Tuesday. The inquiry is made up of a three-person panel, headed by chairman Mr Justice Iarfhlaith O’Neill, a retired High Court judge.

QIL, set up in 1996 by businessman Sean Quinn, fell into administration in early 2010 and was subsequently bought a year later by US insurer giant Liberty Insurance for a nominal price of €1. It was renamed Liberty Insurance DAC.

Mr McCullough said that there are no allegations in the inquiry that the two former QIL directors caused the collapse of the insurer. “That’s simply not part of the inquiry,” he said.

In addition, while the two men “may feel that there may be others who should be here” and subject to investigation, “that’s not a matter for the inquiry”.

Both men, who are represented by lawyers, are expected to put forward a robust defence.