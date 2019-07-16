Q&A: Tracker mortgage scandal has undermined public trust in banks

What is the tracker scandal about?

The Republic’s biggest-ever bank overcharging scandal can be traced back to the start of the financial crisis when banks moved in 2008 to stop offering cheap mortgages linked to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) main rate. However, in doing so, many borrowers who were on temporary fixed-rate mortgages were denied their right to move back onto an ECB tracker rate.

When the Central Bank finally told the entire banking industry in late 2015 to look through their books for impacted customers, it told banks to look beyond the legalese of mortgage contracts to include cases where borrows would have had a reasonable expectation from the wording of their loan agreements to move to a tracker rate. This has been the cause of most of the debate and delays in banks acknowledging impacted customers over the past three-and-a-half years.

The Central Bank said in its final report on the issue, published on Tuesday, that 20,000 of the 40,100 identified cases were the result of its challenging of the banks.

At the end of the review, some 60 per cent of cases were made up of borrowers who were put on the wrong product. A further 19 per cent were put on the wrong rate, with the remainder comprised other issues that cropped up during the review, including where borrowers did not roll onto a tracker rate on the correct date.

Why did banks stop offering tracker loans in 2008?

Tracker mortgages, which were introduced to Ireland in 2001 by Bank of Scotland, were a profitable way for banks to lend as their own borrowing costs in financial markets dropped significantly after the establishment of the euro in 1999. The product served to fuel an increasingly competitive market at the time.

However, when the financial crisis struck, banks’ funding costs soared, resulting in tracker mortgages becoming a loss-making line for lenders. They stopped offering the product that year and tried to prevent their existing borrowers moving onto tracker loans - typically after a fixed-rate period came to an end - whenever they could.

Was this a concerted effort by banks to deny customers their rights?

Regulators and new executives who have taken over the running of the State’s banks since the onset of the crisis have said that they have not found evidence of deliberate decisions being taken to deny customers their rights. Indeed, the Central Bank has said that in many of the cases, the banks would win the argument in court.

However, regulators have had their work cut out in recent years trying to get banks to drop the legalistic approach and look at whether their ambiguous working of contracts had created a reasonable expectation that borrowers were entitled to a tracker loan.

Still, the Central Bank, which is carrying out enforcement investigations into the country’s lenders - having already fined Permanent TSB €21 million for its tracker failings - is continuing to look for evidence as to whether banks, or individuals within them, deliberately set about refusing borrows their entitlements.

Banks have certainly been found to have failed to have their customers at the heart of their decisions or have proper systems in place to make sure they met their obligations to certain customers.

AIB and its EBS unit, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland account for 98 per cent of all tracker cases, though former mortgage lenders in the State, including Bank of Scotland and Danske Bank, were also responsible for hundreds of cases.

So, has it been plain sailing for tracker victims to receive compensation?

If only. The scandal crescendoed in October 2017 when the Oireachtas finance committee and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe hauled the chief executives of the country’s banks before them as they continued to drag their heels in acknowledging impacted customers and paying compensation in a timely manner.

While most of the banks worked at pace from them to offer redress and compensation, they had to run to stand still as the number of acknowledged cases continued to climb. One bank, Ulster Bank, was particularly behind the curve in making payments, due to issues with its IT systems. It only caught up with payments at the end of April.

The Central Bank said in its final report that it had judged some of the banks’ initial redress and compensation plans to be “materially deficient”, and that it had to look over more than 30 versions of schemes to drive improvements in the amount on offer and appeals processes for borrowers.

Banks had paid out €683 million by the end of May - representing 98 per cent of impacted cases. The remainder is mainly made up of former customers that banks have been unable to locate, even with the help of tracing agents. Still, the Central Bank has told banks to set aside money owed to these people, so that the lenders don’t profit from the fiasco.

How has the appeals process worked?

Banks have offered borrows a minimum of 12 months to appeal the amount on offer. As of the end of May, 3,300 customers have made appeals through independent panels set up by lenders. Some 1,800 cases had been determined by then, with borrowers succeeding in having all or part of their appeals upheld in 55 per cent of these cases - resulting in banks having to hand over an additional €7 million.

By electing to take refunds and compensation payments upfront hasn’t precluded borrowers from mounting appeals. Only about 20 per cent of all the tracker cases still have time to lodge appeals with their lenders, according to the Central Bank.

However, borrowers still have recourse to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman and the courts.

How does the tracker scandal compare internationally?

Ireland’s banks are estimated to have set aside €1.1 billion to deal with the wider tracker issue. The Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, estimated in 2017 that misconduct costs by lenders globally had reached over $320 billion (€285 billion). To put into perspective, if banks held that amount of money in their reserves, it would have supported $5 trillion of lending to households and businesses.

All the debacles have served to further undermine already fragile public trust in banks, which had already costs taxpayers hundreds of billions of euro in bailouts during the financial crisis.

Have things changed in Ireland?

The Republic’s banks have responded to the tracker crisis by setting up a new Irish Banking Culture Board in recent months with the stated aim of “rebuilding trust in the sector and promoting fair customer outcomes”.

Meanwhile, the Government plans push through new laws that would make it easier to make senior bankers accountable for failings and wrongdoing under their watch. Customers of Irish banks would be forgiven for remaining sceptical as to whether either will deliver change in how lenders behave.