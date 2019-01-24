PwC paid David Davis more than €18,000 for Dublin speech

PricewaterhouseCoopers Ireland paid UK MP David Davis £16,000 (€18,378) plus VAT for a speech he gave on November 21st last year.

Mr Davis was speaking at the professional services company’s 2018 “fit for growth” business forum alongside Pippa Malmgren, a former economic and policy assistant for US president George Bush.

The speech, in the Convention Centre Dublin, was organised through the London Speaker Bureau which also acts for Mr Davis’s successor Dominic Raab. It was not open to journalists.

Mr Davis’s speech to PwC took up about 12 hours of his time, parliamentary returns in the UK show, including preparation, travel and attendance. In the same set of returns, Mr Davis disclosed two other speeches for which he also charged £16,000. They were given to investment management group Brewin Dolphin and business advisory group FTI Consulting, which also has a presence in Dublin.

The MP for Haltemprice and Howden – located in the north-east of England – also disclosed that he had taken up a one-year role as an external adviser to equipment manufacturer JCB. The former Brexit secretary is being paid £60,000 per year, paid quarterly, for his consultancy role which will take up some 20 hours a year. The fee equates to £3,000 an hour.

Part-time roles

Since he resigned his role as Brexit minister, Mr Davis has been paid £96,000 for part-time roles. This does not include funds received for his speaking engagements.

His former cabinet colleague Boris Johnson has also done well since resigning his role as a UK minister. The London-based MP received pay of £22,916.66 per month for his Daily Telegraph column. On the speaking circuit, former foreign secretary Mr Johnson commanded a higher fee than Mr Davis, reporting £28,900 for a speech in December.

More recently, Mr Johnson spoke at the Pendulum Summit in Dublin, although any fee he may have received for that engagement has yet to be disclosed.