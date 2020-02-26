PTSB underlying profit falls 21% amid interest income dip

Permanent TSB’s underlying profit fell 21 per cent to €74 million last year as its net interest income dipped.

Still, the lender reported that its pre-tax profit almost doubled to €42 million, as it booked lower levels of impairment losses on loans that were being sold and its level of provisioning for legacy legal cases declined.

New lending volumes increased by 14 per cent during 2019 to €1.7 billion, with its mortgage market share rising to 15.5 per cent from 15.1 per cent.

The bank’s net interest margin - the difference between the average rates at which it funds itself and lends on to customers - edged up 0.02 percentage points during the year to 1.8 per cent.

Non-performing loans fell by 38 per cent to €1.05 billion, driven by the sale of €506 million of problem mortgages to US investment firm Lone Star. That has left its non-performing loan ratio at 6.4 per cent, a fraction of the 28 per cent at which it stood in at the start of 2018.

“Our strong performance in 2019 reflects the attractiveness of our customer offering and the progress we are making in growing our business while managing costs rigorously,” said chief executive Jeremy Masding, who announced last October that he will be leaving the bank this year after eight years in the role.

PTSB said the mortgage market is expected to grow over the medium term. “While the market remains competitive, efficient distribution and disciplined pricing, coupled with a strong intermediary proposition, positions us well for the future,” the bank said.