PTSB slides into loss amid €75m bad-loans charge

Permanent TSB (PTSB) swung into loss for the first six months of the years as the mortgage bank set aside €75 million to cover an expected surge in bad loans as customers struggle with the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The bank posted a €54 million net loss for the period, compared to a €21 million profit for the same period in 2019, it said in its interim report, published on Tuesday.

“The severity and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy remains unpredictable,” said Eamonn Crowley, who became group chief executive in late June. “However, I am confident of the bank’s ability to remain resilient, to continue to support our customers, colleagues and communities building on our well established franchise in the Irish market.”

The Covid-19 economic shock has resulted in 10,500 PTSB mortgage holders availing of temporary payment breaks and a slump in home loans activity. In total, €1.6 billion, or 10 per cent, of the banks total mortgage book has been subject to mortgage breaks, it said.

The latest industry data from Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) suggests that about half of borrowers coming off an initial three-month payment break are not availing a three-month extension. Lenders are under growing pressure to provide long-term restructuring solutions for borrowers who will be unable to return to regular payments after the maximum of six months relief.

Lower business activity since the coronavirus swept through the State in March resulted in PTSB’s total new lending sliding by €600 million, or 16 per cent, in the first six months of the year. However, July has shown more positive signs of recovery, and the bank is anticipating that lending for the full year will be about 40 per cent lower than 2019’s €1.7 billion.

The outlook marks a slight improvement from the bank’s prediction in May that full-year new lending could be slump by as much as 50 per cent.