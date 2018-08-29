PTSB shares drop over impact of tighter ECB rules on risky loans

Permanent TSB (PTSB) shares dropped on Wednesday as the group revealed that an European Central Bank (ECB) exercise evaluating the riskiness of its mortgages will result in a bigger-than-expected dent in its all-important capital ratios.

The news took the market’s focus off the bank’s first-half financial report, which showed that pre-tax profit rose by 33 per cent to €57 million, even after it ringfinced an additional €15 million of provisions for costs relating to the tracker-mortgage scandal. It had previously set aside €145 million three years ago.

Assets

The ECB’s review of euro-zone banks models means that PTSB will have to recognise a total of €3.4 billion of additional risk-weighted assets against which it must hold capital. That’s up from the bank’s previous guidance of €2.8 billion.

While the impact on the bank’s capital ratio in the second half of 2018 will be partly offset by capital relief from the sale of a €2.1 billion portfolio of distressed loans, its common equity Tier 1 ratio will fall to 12.9 per cent from 13.4 per cent.

Owen Callan, an analyst with Investec in Dublin, said that the combined hit from the ECB exercise and the introduction of new rules this year that forces banks to set aside provisions for expected loan losses – rather than the previous regime of when losses occurred – will “leave little room for manoeuvre on capital” for PTSB.

Still, PTSB chief executive Jeremy Masding said that the bank’s capital levels remain “comfortably” above regulators’ minimum targets.

Shares in the bank fell as much as 4.2 per cent in early trading on Wednesday to €2.06.

PTSB’s first-half report showed that new lending volumes increased by 50 per cent during the reporting period to €585 million, while its share of the residential mortgage market increased to 13.8 per cent from 12.6 per cent.

The agreed sale of a €2.1 billion portfolio of non-performing loans (NPLs) – known as Project Glas in July at a discounted price will reduce the bank’s NPL ratio to 16 per cent from 25 per cent.

Rebuilding

“We are very close to completing the rebuilding of the bank so that we can focus solely on competing in retail and SME markets,” said Jeremy Masding, group chief executive. “We have increased or market share in mortgage lending while maintaining price discipline. This has ben achieved against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive market.”

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), which is the difference between the average rate at which it funds itself and then lends to customers, dipped to 1.77 per cent from 1.8 per cent for 2017 as a whole. This mainly the result of the sale and maturities of certain treasury assets in its portfolio and fall in income recognised from NPLs.

The second half NIM “trajectory” is expected to remain stable, it said.

The bank’s gross level of loans amount €20.3 billion at the end of June, including the Project Glas portfolio, having contracted by 1 per cent during the first six months of the year as borrowers repaid loans at a faster rate than taking on new debt.