PTSB sees profits jump to €57m as new lending volumes up 50%

Permanent TSB recorded a 33 per cent increase in its pre-tax profit to €57 million for the first half of the year.

However, the bank said in its interim results, published on Wednesday, that it expects its level of capital for absorbing shock losses – measured by its common equity Tier 1 ratio – will fall to 12.9 per cent from 13.4 per cent as European Central Bank requires it to set aside more capital against mortgages and PTSB completes the sale of a distressed loans portfolio.

New lending volumes increased by 50 per cent during the reporting period to €585 million, while its share of the residential mortgage market increased to 13.8 per cent from 12.6 per cent.

The agreed sale of a €2.1 billion portfolio of non-performing loans (NPLs) – known as Project Glas – in July at a discounted price will reduce the bank’s NPL ratio to 16 per cent from 25 per cent.

“We are very close to completing the rebuilding of the bank so that we can focus solely on competing in retail and SME markets,” said Jeremy Masding, group chief executive. “We have increased or market share in mortgage lending while maintaining price discipline. This has ben achieved against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive market.”

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), which is the difference between the average rate at which it funds itself and then lends to customers, dipped to 1.77 per cent from 1.8 per cent for 2017 as a whole. This mainly the result of the sale and maturities of certain treasury assets in its portfolio and fall in income recognised from NPLs.

The second half NIM “trajectory” is expected to remain stable, it said.

The bank’s gross level of loans amount €20.3 billion at the end of June, including the Project Glas portfolio, having contracted by 1 per cent during the first six months of the year as borrowers repaid loans at a faster rate than taking on new debt.