PTSB seeks to remove €900m in loans from planned sale

Permanent TSB is seeking regulatory approval to reclassify €900 million of restructured mortgages as performing loans, which would allow the lender to pull the debt from a massive portfolio sale.

It would deliver a reprieve for borrowers behind 4,300 homes from having their loans sold on as the bank seeks to lower its level of soured mortgages.

Speaking to reporters after the lender revealed that it had returned to profit last year for the first time in a decade, PTSB group executives indicated that the lender has formally asked the European Central Bank (ECB) for permission to recategorise so-called split mortgages as performing loans.

The matter is under consideration by a working group involving members of the ECB’s banking supervision arm and the European Banking Authority (EBA), they said.

“We would be hopeful that we would get an answer on that,” said Stephen Groake, chief risk officer at the bank, adding that the bank has not yet been told when it may receive an answer.

Split mortgages

PTSB has been the main user among Irish banks of a split-mortgage solution for troubled loans in recent years, where repayments of the interest and principal on part of a loan are put off to a future date when a borrower’s circumstances improve. However, these continue to be categorised as non-performing loans (NPLs) by European banking authorities.

PTSB unveiled plans in February to sell €3.7 billion of soured debt as it seeks to cut its 26 per cent NPLs ratio, by far the highest among Irish banks, to below 10 per cent by 2021. The bank is under regulatory pressure to cut its ratio to the European Union average, which currently stands at about 5 per cent, over time.

Some €900 million of the loans for sale in a portfolio called Project Glas comprise split mortgages.