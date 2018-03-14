PTSB returns to profit despite loan-sales charge

Permanent TSB swung into a net profit for the first time in a decade in 2017, even after taking an additional impairment charge against a portfolio of non-performing mortgages that it has lined up for sale.

The country’s one-time biggest mortgage lender’s €40 million profit for the year compared to a €266 million loss for 2016, which included a significant loss from the sale of the remains of its non-core UK loan book. The return to profit was helped by a surge in new lending and increase in margins on loans.

The bank said in its annual figures, published on Wednesday, that it has taken a €49 million charge against its non-performing loans (NPLs). The move comes as the group seeks to sell about €3.7 billion of mortgages to reduce its ratio of NPLs ratio, which stood at 26 per cent last June, to the European Union average of below 5 per cent.

The bank’s NIPLs fell by €600 million, or 10 per cent, last year to €5.3 billion, mainly due to lower levels of newly-soured loans in a recovering economy, an increase in restricted loans and a voluntary surrender programme undertaken on its buy-to-let portfolio.

PTSB saw its net lending volumes surge 74 per cent to over €1 billion, giving it a 12.6 per cent share of the mortgage market, while its net interest margin - the different between the average rate at which it finances itself and lends on to customers - increased by from 1.48 per cent to 1.8 per cent.

“Against the backdrop of a growing Irish economy, the bank’s results show that we are making steady progress towards building a focused, low risk business that delivers shareholder value through providing outstanding service to our customers,” said Jeremy Masding, group chief executive.

“Of course, there remain challenges in transforming the bank; in particular, the high level of NPLs that must be reduced to meet both our own and our regulator’s desire for a safer bank that can continue to contribute to the growth of the Irish economy. We believe we have the right strategy and sufficient capital to address these challenges and to deliver our strategic objectives.”