PTSB pulls split-loans sale as talks with regulators continue

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said on Wednesday it has pulled €900 million of split mortgages from a large portfolio sale, even though they currently continue to be classified as non-performing loans (NPLs).

The lender - which the loans in a €3.7 billion NPLs sale launched in February - said that they have remained in regular contact with regulatory authorities on the treatment of split loans “and the emergence of solutions which could enable us to maintain the day-to-day relationship with account holders”.

“Therefore, we have decided to withdraw mortgages linked to about 4,300 homes (par value of approximately €0.9 billion) from the Project Gas sale,” PTSB chief executive Jeremy Masding said in a trading statement issued hours ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting (agm) in Dublin.

PTSB said that the pulling of the split loans as well as “other decisions we have taken” means that the par value of loans in Project Glas has fallen to about €2.2 billion and that the sale is expected to complete this year. The bank is facing pressure from the European Central Bank to reduce its non-performing loans ratio, which stood at 26 per cent in December to the 5 per cent European average.

It said on Wednesday that it is “encouraged by the strong investor interest” in Project Glas.

Sources had previously told The Irish Times that growing obstacles to reclassifying PTSB’s split loans - where payments on part of a loan are put on ice until a future date - as performing are likely to prompt the bank to look more closely at refinancing these mortgages in bond markets through a process known as off-balance-sheet securitisation.

A residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS) deal would allow PTSB to derecognise the loans from its balance sheet, reducing its NPLs ratio, while the borrowers’ relationship would continue with the bank as before. It would also avoid an outright sale of the portfolio.

Meanwhile, PTSB said in its trading statement that its business and financial performance “continues to trend positively and in line with expectations”, with new lending volumes having grown by 60 per cent, or €300 million, in the first quarter on the same period last year. The lender had a 14 per cent share of the new mortgage lending market during the period, it said.

The bank’s NPLs reduced by €100 million, or 2 per cent, to €5.2 billion the first quarter as it continued to benefit from the restructuring of problem loans.