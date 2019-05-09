PTSB new lending rises 25% in first quarter to €300m

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said on Thursday that its new lending rose by 25 per cent in the first quarter to €300 million, as its share of new business in mortgages beat the wider market.

New mortgage lending grew by 19 per cent in the first three months of the year, compared with the correspondent period in 2018, with the wider market advancing by 11 per cent, the bank said in a trading update.

The bank’s share of the new mortgage market was 15.1 per cent, up from 14 per cent year-on-year and compared to about 2 per cent at the height of the financial crisis.

PTSB chief executive Jeremy Masding, who sold €3.4 billion of the group’s problem loans last year to reduce its non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio from 28 per cent to 10 per cent, said a month ago that he is planning to put another portfolio of mortgages on the market in the future as it seeks to lower its NPLs level further.

The bank indicated in the trading statement that it may increase its loan-loss provisioning for existing distressed loans as it seeks to reduce its NPLs ratio, even though fewer loans turned sour in the first quarter than expected.

At the end of March 2019, the bank held 960 properties in possession, mainly as a result of the bank’s voluntary-surrender programme for buy-to-let borrowers. Some 200 of the properties were for sale.

“The bank expects to sell the majority of these properties through various arrangements over the next 12 months,” it said.

PTSB’s net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between the average rate at which it funds itself and lends on to customers - was 1.79 per cent in the first quarter, up 0.01 percentage point on the year.

“We continue to manage the cost of funds actively which supports a NIM of 1.79 per cent,” it said. “Overall, we expect NIM to remain stable through 2019.”