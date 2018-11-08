PTSB new lending grows 48% in first nine months

Mortgage lender Permanent TSB (PTSB) said on Thursday its new lending volume increased by 48 per cent in the first nine months of the year to €1 billion, helping to lift its share of the home loans market.

The 75 per cent State-owned group’s share of new mortgage lending during the period rose to 14.7 per cent from 13.8 per cent for the first half of 2018, it said in a trading update published on Thursday.

“Business and financial performance continues to trend in line with expectations,” said the bank, led by chief executive Jeremy Masding. “Whilst the mortgage market in Ireland continues to grow steadily, it remains competitive. We continue to carefully manage our offering, maintaining price discipline and credit underwriting standards.”

PTSB, which is grappling with the highest level of non-performing loans (NPLs) among bailed-out Irish banks, agreed in July to sell €2.1 billion of mortgages to Start Mortgages, an affiliate of US private equity firm Lone Star, in a deal that will reduce its NPLs ratio from 25 per cent to 16 per cent. That is still well above the 3.5 per cent European Union average that regulators are pressing banks to move towards.

The bank said on Thursday that it reduced its NPLs by a further €100 million during the third quarter, mainly as previously-restructured mortgages progressed into the “performing loans” category. Completion of the €2.1 billion loan portfolio sale, known as Project Glas, “continues to progress in line with management expectations,” it said.

PTSB reiterated that it is committed to reducing the NPL ratio to a single-digit percentage in the “medium term, as per regulatory guidelines, whilst protecting capital”.

The Irish Times has previously reported that PTSB is planning to shift €1.5 billion of NPLs off its balance sheet in a bond refinancing called an off-balance sheet mortgage securitisation. Most of these loans comprise split mortgages, where repayments on part of the loan is frozen until a future date, but continue to be classified as NPLs as per European regulatory guidelines.

Meanwhile, PTSB said its common equity Tier 1 capital, a gauge of a bank’s reserves to withstand a shock loss, rose to 13.9 per cent by the end of September from 13.4 per cent three months earlier, mainly as a result of profits earned during the third quarter.