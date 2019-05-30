PTSB fined €21 million over ‘unacceptable harm’ caused by tracker mortgage scandal

The Central Bank of Ireland has fined Permanent TSB €21 million for the “unacceptable harm” it caused certain tracker mortgage customers, including some who lost their homes, when it wrongly denied them their discounted rate.

The fine, which was originally set at €30 million but discounted by 30 per cent due to PTSB’s agreement to the terms of a settlement scheme, is the largest ever issued by the State’s banking regulator.

The fine was levied against PTSB over its treatment of more than 2,000 holders of tracker mortgages - mortgage products with a price promise to track a fixed amount above European Central Bank rates.

The bank has admitted 42 separate breaches of banking codes of practice, covering mortgages between 2004 and 2018. Among the customers affected, and who were wrongly denied lower rates, 12 lost their family homes and 19 lost buy-to-let properties.

The regulator identified four main areas of breach, including failing to warn customers of the consequences if they switched rates; a lack of automatic controls; the bank’s “decision to deny” some customers rates to which they were entitled in 2009 and 2010; and PTSB’s incorrect interpretation of customers rights.

The Central Bank says this marks the first of a series of investigations of Irish banks for tracker mortgage breaches. As of the end of 2018, almost 40,000 affected customers had been identified and €647 million paid by various lenders in redress.

In reaction to Wednesday’s record fine, PTSB’s chief executive Jeremy Masding said: “I apologise unreservedly to all customers affected by the Tracker Mortgage issue, and for the distress caused as a result.”