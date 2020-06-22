PTSB confirms Eamonn Crowley as chief executive

Permanent TSB (PTSB) confirmed on Monday that internal candidate Eamonn Crowley has been appointed as its chief executive, taking over at a time when banks are facing a surge in bad loans as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The appointment of Mr Crowley (51), chief financial officer at the lender for the past three years, is effective immediately, the company said.

Welsh banker Jeremy Masding, who had led the business since 2012 and announced last October that he planned to step down, will remain on PTSB’s board until his departure on July 1st.

“My immediate priority will be to navigate the impact of Covid-19 on our customers and on the bank itself over the coming months,” Mr Crowley said. “I am committed to working hard every day to build trust with our customers and continuing to evolve banking culture for the better.”

The Irish Times reported two months’ ago that PTSB’s board had selected Mr Crowley, who joined the bank as chief financial officer three years ago from AIB’s former Polish subsidiary Bank Zachodni, as its next chief. However, the regulatory approval process was being dragged out as the bank and officials at the Central Bank were preoccupied dealing with the fallout from Covid-19.