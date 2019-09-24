PTSB appoints IDA director Marian Corcoran to board

Former Accenture Ireland board member Marian Corcoran has been appointed as a director of Permanent TSB, taking over from Richard Pike.

Ms Corcoran’s immediate appointment as a non-executive director was announced on Tuesday afternoon, while Mr Pike is due to step down on December 17th on the completion of his six years in office.

Currently a non-executive director of IDA Ireland, Ms Corcoran was also recently a member of the Public Service Pay Commission.

Aside from her board membership with Accenture, she also worked as global head of financial and performance management and as head of management consulting with the company.

“Marian brings enormous, relevant experience to the board and we are looking forward to working with her,” said Robert Elliott, the bank’s chairman.

“I also want to express our appreciation to Richard for his long and diligent service on the board. He made an enormous contribution to our work over the past six years and we are indebted to him,” he added.