Profits surge 250% at New Ireland Assurance

Profits at life and pensions business New Ireland Assurance surged more than 250 per cent to €74 million last year, but the company warns that Covid-19 will hit earnings.

New Ireland is lender Bank of Ireland’s life and pensions subsidiary. Accounts just published for the company show returns on its investments topped €2.24 billion last year, against a €636 million loss in 2018.

Profit after tax for 2019 hit €74 million from €27 million the previous year, boosted by the returns on New Ireland’s investments. Premium income dipped to €2.1 billion from €2.17 billion while claims paid remained stable at €1.7 billion.

Michael Murphy, managing director, and Tony O’Riordain, chief financial officer, say in their directors’ report that the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the business is unlikely to be clear for a number of months.

“The most immediate impact of recent market events is on the company’s profitability. Earnings will be impacted by market falls, lower customer retention and reduced new business,” the executives warn.

“The impact of these will depend on how long the outbreak lasts and its effects on economic growth and consumer sentiment.”

They note that the collapse in global markets sparked by Covid-19 has hit New Ireland’s solvency coverage position, that is, the amount it holds in reserve to cover potential claims on its policies.

“Despite this, the company’s capital position remains strong and well within its target capital range,” Mr Murphy and Mr O’Riordain add.

They explain that the company is capitalised to withstand “severe but plausible events” while its yearly risk and solvency assessment includes scenarios such as pandemics.

Their report states that New Ireland continues to keep the situation under review.

Meanwhile the executives say that New Ireland has been closely weighing any risks associated with the UK’s exit from the EU this year, with a number of potential scenarios scrutinised.

“Where issues have been identified, action has been taken or a contingency put in place,” their report says.

“The implications continue to be assessed based on the available information.”

Last year New Ireland paid a dividend of €45 million - 26 cent a-share - to its immediate owner, Bank of Ireland Life Holdings Ltd.

Shareholders’ funds increased €14 million at the end of 2019 to €384 million from €370 million 12 months earlier, aided by the growth in the company’s profits.