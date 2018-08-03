Profits at Ulster Bank jump more than eight fold

Profits at Ulster Bank jumped to €100 million during the first half of 2018, compared with just €12 million during the same period last year, according to results posted by the bank’s parent Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The increase was driven by a net impairment release of €30 million, which the bank said “reflects a more positive economic outlook and improved credit metrics across all portfolios”.

Furthermore, operating expenses decreased by €57 million, or 16.7 per cent, principally due to a €45 million reduction in strategic costs and €20 million lower litigation and conduct costs.

This was partially offset by €12 million of one-off accrual releases during the first quarter of 2017.

Staff costs for the period were €10 million, or 8.9 per cent, lower “reflecting the benefit of recent restructuring initiatives and lower pension costs”.

Total income increased by €14 million, or 4.1 per cent, driven by €28 million of one-off benefits, compared with €15 million of non-recurring benefits in 2017, and a continued reduction in the cost of customer deposits, partially offset by a decrease in income from free funds.

Net interest margin increased by 18 basis points, primarily reflecting a €13 million one-off funding benefit, a reduction in low yielding liquid assets following a dividend payment in January 2018, and an improvement in customer deposit margins.

Net loans and advances reduced by €600 million, principally reflecting an €800 million reduction in the tracker mortgage book.

“Further progress was made towards building a more sustainable bank, including raising €1 billion from a recent issuance of mortgage backed bonds and the announcement of our intention to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans in H2 2018,” the bank said.

Customer deposits increased by €600 million, supporting a reduction in the loan: deposit ratio to 108 per cent from 115 per cent.

In terms of the tracker mortgage scandal, the bank said the redress and compensation phase is underway. RBS has incurred €297 million to date.

Of the €297 million cumulative provision, some €149 million had been utilised by June 30th.

Separately, in April 2016, the Central Bank notified Ulster Bank that it was also commencing an investigation under its administrative sanctions procedure into suspected breaches of the Consumer Protection Code during the period August 4th 2006 to June 30th 2008.

This was in relation to certain customers who switched from tracker mortgages to fixed rate mortgages. “This investigation is ongoing and Ulster Bank continues to co-operate with the Central Bank,” it said.

“As part of an internal review of the wider retail and commercial loan portfolios extending from the tracker mortgage examination programme, Ulster Bank identified further legacy business issues.

“A programme is ongoing to identify and remediate impacted customers. RBS has made provisions totalling €114 million to date based on expected remediation and project costs in relation to this matter.

“Of the €114 million cumulative provision, €9 million had been utilised by June 30th, 2018.”

Separately, RBS has said it will resume dividends a decade after the financial crisis. The Edinburgh-based lender will pay a 2 pence a share interim dividend subject to a final agreement with US regulators.