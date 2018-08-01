Profits at FBD soar 70% to €18m despite Storm Emma costs

Profits at insurer FBD Holdings rose 70 per cent to € 18 million in the first six months of this year despite the extra costs of damage caused by Storm Emma.

FBD said on Wednesday that premiums rose 1 per cent to € 192 million in the six months ended June 30 this year.

Pre-tax profit grew almost 70 per cent to € 18.4 million during the six months from € 11.9 million in the same period last year.

The growth in profit came despite a € 6.6 million net cost of paying out to policy holders for damage suffered during Storm Emma, the blizzard that hit Ireland at the beginning of March.

FBD lost 0.4 per cent on its investments – on an annualised basis – over the six months compared with a 0.7 per cent gain during the same period in 2017.

Earnings per share rose by more than 50 per cent to 46 cent from 30 cent. Net asset value per share rose 17.8 per cent to € 8 from € 6.88.

Commenting on the results, chief executive, Fiona Muldoon described the results as very strong, particularly considering the March snowstorms.

“Despite adverse weather, challenging investment returns and a competitive market, the team has delivered a healthy profit of € 18 million for the first half of the year,” she said.

FBD said that it was in a strong position to deliver sustainable growth.