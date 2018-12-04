Professional services firm Ifac to create 200 jobs over next 3 years

Farm and agri-business focused professional services firm Ifac will create 200 new jobs over the next three years in an investment required to service growing demand for its offering.

The accountancy and professional services group is also investing €2 million on a client shared services centre in Kilkenny which itself will provide employment for up to 50 people over the next year.

Ifac, also known as the Irish Farms Accounts Co-operative, said “significant growth” in demand for services over the past few years require additional staff and its new jobs will be spread across audit, tax, corporate finance, financial and special advisory and support roles.

Ifac currently employs over 400 people providing professional services across more than 30 offices dotted around the country.

Ifac’s chief executive, John Donoghue, said the company is pleased to be announcing its jobs drive given the uncertainty facing Irish farming, food and agri-business sectors in the context of Brexit.

Investment

“Many of our clients are busy grappling with Brexit related uncertainty and what it could mean for their businesses.”

“We are particularly excited about our €2 million investment in a new shared services centre in Kilkenny,” he said. “This state-of-the-art facility will employ close to 50 people by this time next year and it will provide clients nationwide with a top quality business support system in the areas of payroll, audit and business development advice.”

Wishing the company success, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “The Government is committed to balanced regional development, and we want to help companies to retain top talent to work in their local communities.

Gone are the days when all roads lead to Dublin; through our ambitious plan Project Ireland 2040, the Government is strengthening the regions and improving infrastructure to attract jobs and investment.”

Founded in 1975 in response to Ireland joining the EEC, Ifac is owned by its members. In addition to audit and tax, it provides services in corporate finance, financial planning and book-keeping.