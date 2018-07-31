Permanent TSB sells home loans for €1.3bn

Permanent TSB will receive €1.3 billion in cash from Start Mortgages for a batch of bad home loans that had a face value of €2.1 billion.

The bank, which is 75 per cent State owned, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell loans secured on 10,700 properties, where borrowers have fallen behind on repayments, to Start, which is backed by US private equity group Lone Star.

Start will pay €1.3 billion to buy the debts, matching the loans’ current value. The deal will give the buyer the right to seek repayment of the debts or take control of the properties used to secure them.

Permanent TSB’s decision to sell the loans - in a process dubbed Project Glas - is designed to ease pressure on its balance sheet, and was one of a number of such moves by Irish banks that drew protests from consumer groups and politicians earlier this year.

Jeremy Masding, Permanent TSB’s chief executive, said that existing regulations would continue to protect homeowners after the loans are sold.

Around one in four of loans on Permanent TSB’s books are “non-performing”, that is, the borrowers are in arrears or are not meeting repayments.

The deal will reduce PTSB’s non-performing loan ratio from 25 per cent to 16 per cent. Mr Masding said the bank was committed to reducing the ratio to single digits in the near future.

“Reducing non-performing loans is necessary step for us to take to complete the rebuilding of Permanent TSB as a viable, competitive lender,” he said.