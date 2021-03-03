Permanent TSB lost €166m in 2020

Permanent TSB lost €166 million before tax last year, figures released on Wednesday show.

The bank said that total new lending for 2020 fell 15 per cent to €1.4 billion as Covid-19 hit its business. New home loans were €1.3 billion last year, 14 per cent lower than in 2019.

However, Permanent TSB noted that home loans jumped 43 per cent from the first to the second half of the year. Its share of new mortgages in the Republic was 15.3 per cent.

Non-performing loans, where borrowers have fallen seriously in arrears with their repayments, were €1.1 billion in 2020, an increase of €80 million on 2019.

Permanent TSB agreed Covid-19 mortgage payment breaks last year with 10,700 customers, who owed a total of €1.6 billion, 10 per cent of its loans. By the end of 2020, 99 per cent of these breaks had expired.

“Around €19 million (103 borrowers) remained on active payment break at the end of January 2021,” said the bank.

Permanent TSB’s operating costs fell €1 million to €329 million last year. The total included €5 million in Covid-19 expenses.

Restructuring

The lender announced plans to cut costs in November, including 300 voluntary redundancies and a review of its properties. The overall programme left it with a once-off charge of €31 million last year.

Permanent TSB is in talks with Ulster Bank’s parent, NatWest, about taking over some of its rival’s mortgage business, branches and small business loans when that lender closes its operation in the Republic.

Eamonn Crowley, chief executive, acknowledged that 2020 was loss-making, but said that Permanent TSB boosted new lending and transactions in the second half of the year.

“Our active mortgage offer pipeline is at a strong level and positions us well to continue our strong performance into 2021,” he added.

Permanent TSB warned that economic recovery depended on the Government’s vaccination programme and the overall suppression of Covid-19.

Despite the uncertainty, new mortgage lending performed well at the start of the year, the bank noted.

“However, in light of the third lockdown, household spending has been curtailed, resulting in a continued build-up of deposits and a reduction in fee income due to lower transactional activity,” Permanent TSB said.