Payzone reports 5% drop in sales to €155m for 2016

Payments firm Payzone has reported sales of €155.1 million for the 12-month period to the end of September last year, down 5 per cent from €162.9 million in the previous financial year.

Accounts recently filed with the Companies Registration Office (CRO) show the business generated an operating profit of €5.8 million, up from €5.3 million for the 12-month period.

The company, which was acquired by private equity fund Carlyle Cardinal for €43.3 million in 2015, has one of the largest retail payments networks in Ireland, processing over 90 million transactions annually across a variety of electronic transactions services, including mobile phone top ups, debit/credit card transactions; M50 motorway toll payments; Leap travel cards, parking fees, pre-paid utility and parcel collection services.

Chief executive Jim Deignan said that the 2016 financial results reflect the ongoing diversification of the company’s revenue base.

“During 2016, as expected, the reduction in mobile top-up sales continued, affecting gross turnover figures,” he said.

“However, the business performance, in terms of operating profit, was strong as we diversified further into customised payments solutions,” he said.

“Our deep knowledge of the e-payments industry, together with our technical expertise, means we are well placed to adapt quickly to developments in the marketplace,” Mr Deignan said.