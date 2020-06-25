Payments company Wirecard files for insolvency proceedings
Wirecard said on Thursday that it would begin insolvency proceedings, marking the collapse of the once high-flying German payments service provider that only a week ago was valued at € 13 billion.
The Aschheim-based company said in a regulatory statement that it was faced with “impending insolvency and over-indebtedness”. It will file an application for insolvency at the Munich district court on Thursday.
Shares in Wirecard fell by 90 per cent in a week and were suspended shortly before the company’s announcement.
Markus Braun, the longstanding chief executive who resigned last Friday, was arrested by Munich prosecutors earlier this week and released on €5 million bail.
Mr Braun has denied wrongdoing.
Wirecard owes a consortium of banks €2 billion, and has a further €1.4 billion of debt outstanding.
