Paddy Power agrees mega-merger with Canadian rival Stars

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment plans to merge with the parent of Poker Stars and Sky Bet to form a global gambling giant with almost £4 billion revenues.

Dublin-headquartered Flutter said on Wednesday that the Irish company has agreed an all-share merger with Toronto, Canada-based The Stars Group (TSG), which owns Poker Stars, Full Tilt and Sky Bet amongst other digital betting businesses.

If shareholders back the plan it will create a global gambling group with revenues of £3.8 billion, based on both group’s financial performance last year.

The enlarged business will be headquartered in Dublin with its premier listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Irish market.

Flutter chief executive, Peter Jackson, will hold the same role in the combined business while the Irish group’s chairman, Gary McGann, will head its board.

The Irish group’s shareholders will own 54.64 per cent of the combined business while TSG investors will have 45.36 per cent.

It will cut costs by £140 million a-year and boost Flutter’s earnings by 50 per cent.

The merger will add market leading businesses in Spain, Italy and Germany while it will have four million customers in 100 international markets.

TSG’s executive chairman, Divyesh Gadhia, will be deputy chairman while its chief executive, Rafi Ashkenazi, will be its chief operations officer. Flutter’s chief financial officer will take that role at the combined group.

TSG’s directors have pledged to vote the 23.79 per cent of the company that they hold in favour of the merger while Flutter’s directors will do the same with the 0.03 per cent that they own.

The deal depends on the support of both companies’ shareholders as well as gambling and competition regulators’ approval.

Mr McGann said that the deal would combine two strong complimentary businesses to create a global leader in sports betting and gaming.

Mr Gadhia predicted that the merger would create significant value for TSG shareholders.