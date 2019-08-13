Opus Fund Services to create 100 new jobs in Co Wexford

A Bermuda-based fund administration, Opus Fund Services, which recently set up operations in the Republic, is to create 100 new jobs in Co Wexford with the opening of its second office here.

The company said the decision comes on foot of accelerated growth of its North American business which has seen the company headcount by over 50 per cent year-to-date across its existing operations.

Opus opened a new European fund administration business in Dublin two months ago after receiving authorisation from the Central Bank. The new office will be in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford with the company saying it is looking for staff with a working knowledge of fund accounting or financial reporting.

Established in 2006, Opus is a privately-owned full-service global fund administrator providing automated and integrated middle and back office administration services to hedge funds and asset management firms.

It has offices in New York, Chicago and San Francisco as well as in the Philippines and Canada.

“With the significant growth of our client base over the last three years, and the continuing strength of our new business pipeline, we are always on the lookout for opportunities to add experienced talent to our footprint,” said Opus regional chief executive Christian Pollard.

“Co Wexford offers a strong pool of well-educated fund administration professionals and we are looking to speak with individuals that will thrive in a fast-paced business who are keen to join our mission to build the fund administrator of the future.”

The company, which had over 360 clients at the end of the second quarter, has 612 funds live on its platform.

Prior to establishing its operation in the Republic, the company was focused solely on the US market, where it added 183 new funds across 133 new clients last year.