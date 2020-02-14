Operating profit at Ulster Bank up but income falls

Operating profit at Ulster Bank more than tripled last year to €55 million despite a reduction in income, figures from its parent show.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which is changing its name to NatWest in a major rebrand by new chief executive Alison Rose, said Ulster Bank increased operating profit from €15 million in 2018 to €55 million last year.

It said in its annual report, which was published on Friday, that the increase was primarily as a result of higher impairment releases and lower conduct charges as remediation projects near completion.

Income at the bank fell from €689 million to €647 million, while expenses also fell from €657 million to €630 million.

The bank said the 6.1 per cent reduction in income was primarily due to a reduction in income from non-performing loans following the sale of a portfolio of assets, largely completed in 2018.

The 2.9 per cent reduction in operating expenses was due to reduced project and pension costs which resulted in a headcount reduction of 6.5 per cent, partially offset by higher levies and increased risk and compliance costs.

Net loans to customers increased by €400 million to €21.4 billion as against €21 billion in 2018. This reflected “strong personal and commercial lending, offset by the continued run down of the tracker mortgage book”.

There was new mortgage lending of €1.4 billion, while new lending to businesses totalled €1.6 billion.

On mortgages for RBS as a whole, the majority of assets past due by more than 180 days were in Ulster Bank, “reflecting their legacy mortgage portfolio and the residual effects from the financial crisis”.

Ulster Bank “maintained a prudent approach to risk and pricing in a competitive market”, with gross new lending of €300 million in 2019, which was 13 per cent higher than 2018.

The annual report also shows Ulster Bank paid a dividend of €500 million to RBS.

A net impairment release of €38 million “reflects improvements in the performance of the loan portfolio and the accounting change for interest in suspense recoveries, partially offset by a charge for economic uncertainty”.

Tracker mortgage balances reduced by €700 million, or 8.4 per cent compared with 2018, with tracker balances accounting for 38.2 per cent of total net loans at the end of 2019.

Customer deposits increased by €1.6 billion, or 8 per cent, “supporting a reduction in the loan-deposit ratio to 98 per cent from 105 per cent”.

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said the bank was moving to become “digitally-focused”, and has seen “good progress” in delivering for customers while building a stronger and more sustainable bank.

“We lent more to customers in 2019 to buy a home or expand their business, we have seen improvements in our non-performing loan and loan to deposit ratios, an improvement in our asset quality and our net assets have grown for the first time since 2008,” she said.

“The strength of our balance sheet and capital position enabled us to pay another dividend to our shareholder in December.

“Our non-performing loan ratio improved with further reduction to come as we support customers in difficulty to get onto a sustainable solution and we realise the sale of an non-performing loans portfolio announced in October.

“In this area, our primary focus continues to be to help customers in difficulty to come to a sustainable solution to keep them in a home they can afford.”