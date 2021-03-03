NTMA to seek answers from Davy after ‘very serious’ Central Bank reprimand

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said that it is closely monitoring the fallout from the from a Central Bank investigation into Davy which resulted in a record €4.1 million fine for Ireland’s largest stockbroking firm.

The NTMA recognises Davy as one of only two primary dealers in Irish Government bonds and regularly uses the State’s largest securities firm as part of a consortium of investment houses to market large bond sales.

“The NTMA notes the very serious findings by the Central Bank in this matter,” said a spokeman for the State’s funding and debt management agency. “The NTMA is monitoring the situation closely and awaits the company’s response to the Central Bank findings.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that he expected thta the NTMA will be assessing the situation.

“They make their decisions in relation to who they deal with,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme on Wednesday, referring to the NTMA. “I’ve no doubt at all that they will monitor how that matter develops.”

Mr Donohoe doubled down on his call on Tuesday that Davy make a public statement on the investigation, saying the Central Bank fine and announcement earlier that day “does reflect the gravity of the situation” and that Davy “needed to reflect on the statements from the Central Bank”.

The Central Bank fined Davy €4.1 million in relation to a bond deal where a group of 16 staff sought to make a profit without telling the client or the firm’s compliance team that they were on the other side of the trade.

Breached rules

The Central Bank investigation found the firm breached rules by failing to take all reasonable steps to identify whether a conflict of interest arose in relation to the trade.

It also concluded that the firm’s controls weren’t up to scratch, as the group of 16 easily sidestepped rules relating to personal account dealing and kept Davy’s compliance function in the dark.

Davy has refused to confirm the names of individuals involved. The Irish Times has established that list includes Davy chief executive Brian McKiernan, deputy chairman Kyran McLoughlin, head of bonds Barry Nangle, former CEO Tony Garry, and one-time head of institutional equities David Smith.

Mr McLoughlin, Mr Garry and Mr Smith declined to comment. Mr McKiernan and Mr Nangle have not respond to efforts to secure comment.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ Radio that he would not “speculate” on why the names of the individuals did not emerge as part of the Central Bank sanction.

“That is a matter for the regulator. I am aware that some names have been referenced in the public arena today. It is not appropriate that I speculate in relation to that,” he said.