NTMA signals further €1-€1.25bn bond auction

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has outlined plans for a further bond auction on Thursday.

The State’s debt agency said it planning to raise €1 billion-€1.25 billion from the sale of long-term debt.

The NTMA has already raised over €23 billion of debt this year.

In May it set a funding target of €20 billion to €24 billion to help deal with the cost to the exchequer of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency had originally only planned to raise €10 billion to €14 billion this year.

The ultra low yields on Irish debt caps a remarkable turnaround for the NTMA and Irish bond markets, which saw yields soar above 14 per cent during the height of the sovereign debt crisis less than a decade ago.

The minus 0.4 per cent rate attached to the sale of 7-year bonds last month was the lowest ever yield at which an Irish Government bond was sold in an auction