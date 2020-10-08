NTMA raises additional €1.5bn mainly at negative rates

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold an additional €1.5 billion of bonds, mainly at negative rates, on Thursday.

The funds will help finance the State’s response to the coronavirus crisis, which is expected to result in a Government budget deficit of €25 billion this year.

The 7-year, 10-year and 15-year bonds were sold at yields of minus 0.4, minus 0.19 and plus 0.05.

This means that in most cases buyers are paying the Government for the privilege of lending, a reflection of the European Central Bank’s massive bond-buying programme.

Total raised

The latest bond auction brings to €22.75 billion the amount the NTMA has raised on the long-term debt markets so far this year. In May, it set a funding target of €20 billion to €24 billion to help deal with the cost to the exchequer of the pandemic.

The agency had originally only planned to raise €10 billion to €14 billion this year.