NTMA raises €6bn from bond auction to help State meet costs of Covid-19

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has raised a near record €6 billion from a bond sale, which will help fund the State’s response to coronavirus.

Demand from investors for the NTMA’s auction of seven-year bonds was said to be strong with €33 billion in bids recieved. This means the auction was 5.5 times oversubscribed.

The rate charged for the bond was 0.32 per cent above the mid range of comparable euro zone bonds, market sources said.

The funds will bolster the Government’s firepower as it ramps up supports for coronavirus-hit industries and workers.

The NTMA said on Monday it had hired BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank and JP Morgan to oversee the sale of the bonds, which will mature in 2027.

The Republic’s debt management agency typically only uses a club of banks for large transactions or when issuing new debt.

The NTMA, led by Conor O’Kelly, said last week that it was well positioned to increase borrowing activity in the coming years due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency’s previous objective of raising between €10 billion and €14 billion has been jettisoned as a result of coronavirus and the resulting costs to the State.