Norwegian insurer says 6.3% FBD stake ‘is not strategic’

Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring’s chief investment officer said that its purchase of a 6.3 per cent in FBD Holdings “is not a strategic investment” but will be held by the company’s investment portfolio.

Shares in FBD jumped as much as 11 per cent in Dublin on Thursday as news that the Oslo-based group had acquired the stake prompted speculation that it was a precursor to Protector Forsikring taking a strategic stake or launching a takeover bid.

“This is not a strategic stake investment but taken by the investment department,” Dag Marius Nereng told The Irish Times, confirming comments from sources immediately after news of the stake was disclosed through the Irish stock market. He added that the shares will be held within the company’s investment portfolio, which amounts to the equivalent of about €1.5 billion of assets under management.

“We think it’s a good company and like its market position,” he said, adding that this is the first investment in an insurance company made by the portfolio.

Protector Forsikring bought the shares at €7.12 each on Tuesday, with Invesco understood to have been the seller. It notified FBD of the holding within 24 hours, according to a stock exchange announcement on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for FBD declined to comment.

Market value

The Norwegian company’s market value stands at the equivalent of about €800 million, compared to FBD’s value of €268 million. However, its business model is very different to FBD in that it is a commercial insurer, rather than a consumer one, focusing on public sector and property and casualty coverage.

Shares in FBD were up almost 11 per cent at €7.88 in early afternoon trading, but subsequently fell back from their highs.