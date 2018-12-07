Norwegian Finance to apply for Irish banking licence

Norwegian Finance Holding (NOFI) , which is part owned by Norwegian Air, plans to apply for an Irish banking licence so it can launch banking services in Europe outside of the Nordic region, it said on Friday.

NOFI said it has set up a European banking operation jointly with HBK Holding, the investment firm controlled by Norwegian Air chief executive Bjorn Kjos, and it will apply for a banking licence in the Republic.

The banking services operation is registered in Ireland and called Lilienthal Finance Limited, it said.

Norwegian Air is NOFI’s biggest shareholder with a 16.4 per cent stake. – Reuters