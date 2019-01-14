No new banks and only six insurers authorised in 2018

No new banks or credit insitutions were authorised during 2018, figures from the Central Bank show, while just six insurers got approval from the regulator during the year. The low level of new business approved by the regulator contrasts sharply with the expectation that Dublin stands to benefit significantly from the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, although the Central Bank did indicate that a “number” of new banking applications submitted last year are currently under review, while it is also assessing “material expansion proposals” from existing players. It is expected that a number of these applications will be approved between now and the end of March.

Earlier this month the IDA asserted that Ireland has won more than 55 Brexit related investments, with the potential to create some 4,500 new jobs. However data provided by the Central Bank shows that in the financial services space at least, the flow of new firms has been muted - at least up until now.

On the banking front, no new licenses were authorised during last year, while there were also zero revocations of existing licences. However, the Central Bank said that “ a number” of applications submitted during 2018 are under review, while it has also carried out work assessing “material expansion proposals” from existing licensed institutions.

Indeed it is the latter which has seen most activity in Ireland since the Brexit vote in June 2016, with a host of incumbent players, including Barclays Bank, Bank of America and JP Morgan, all significantly broadening their scope in Ireland. Barclays for example, is set to transfer business worth about € 250 billion to Ireland in the coming months, as it moves its non-UK European business to Dublin, creating 200 extra jobs as its new offices on Molesworth Street. Its expansion will mean that when looked at by assets, Barclays will be Ireland’s biggest bank, more than double the size of either AIB or Bank of Ireland.

Insurance

The insurance sector was also relatively quiet. Six insurance companies were authorised by the Central Bank during 2018, while 13 had their licences revoked, including Quinn-life Direct, New Technology Insurance and Deutsche Post Insurance.

While there were no big-name transfers, there have been some smaller moves. UK based North P&I Club, a marine mutual liability insurer, set up an Irish subsidiary, North of England P&I, last year, to ensure that it maintains access to passporting across the EU. This is expected to underwrite all future EEA business of North and Sunderland Marine from February 20th 2019. UK health insurer Bupa, also received authorisation for its Irish operation, to ensure it can continue its relationships with customers in the EEA, while US insurer Fidelis has also set up an Irish operation, again Brexit related, on Dublin’s School House Lane, led by Colm Lyons, formerly of XL Catlin.

In another Brexit related move, Aviva created a new company to which it switched its Irish policyholders, but this is more of an administrative, rather than a business expansion, move.

The Irish regulator’s approach to over-seeing insurance applications has been criticised by some, leading Ireland to lose some of the larger Brexit transfers; specialist insurance market Lloyds for example opted for Brussels for its new European hub, while US insurer AIG shifted some of its business to a new operation in Luxembourg.

Funds boom

Much of the Brexit related activity seems to be on the funds side, with a host of international fund managers either domiciling their funds in Ireland, or establishing MiFID investment firms, or UCITS/AIFM management companies to oversee them. However, many of these will result in muted new job growth.

On the MiFID front, Scottish funds group Aberdeen Standard followed through with its plans to establish an investment and distribution business in Dublin, which will oversee its European branches. While the global asset manageralready has a presence in Dublin, it received authorisation in December for the new unit which is set to employ up to 20 people.

A number of international funds players are also seizing the moment to either scale up their Dublin based UCITS management companies, or to establish new ones.

Consider the example of US funds group Legg Mason. Having had funds domiciled in Dublin since 1997, the potential fall-out from Brexit led it to open a dedicated management office here last year, to oversee its Irish fund range and allow it “flexibility to serve clients”. It has taken space at the One Ballsbridge development, with six employees currently employed, with room to grow to 12.

Other UK fund managers, such as Marshall Wace, one of the UK’s biggest hedge funds, are also in the process of beefing up their Irish operations. Marshall Wace currently has a presence in Ireland it has no employees, but this might change following its successful application for a UCITS management company and Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) licences. Hermes Investment Management, another UK fund manager, also received a management licence during the year, as did Legal & General Investment Management.