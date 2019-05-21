Newry tech company sees profit jump 38%

Pre-tax profit at Newry-headquartered technology company First Derivatives increased 38 per cent to £16.7 million on the back of strong revenue growth helped by an expansion in the company’s services.

Additionally, contract wins including the Canadian Securities Administrators, BitMEX and a major Japanese Bank helped revenues grow 17 per cent to £217.4 million, although the pace of growth was down slightly on last year.

The company’s primary platform - Kx Technology - analysis vast quantities of data enabling rapid development of new applications. The company said the platform “continued to gain traction across the industries we are targeting”. First Derivatives said it increased its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to further enhance the platform.

The technology group services the top 20 global investment bank and numerous regulators and exchanges with their fintech software for which revenue grew to £80.2 million, up 17 per cent. Revenue from its marketing technology increased 8 per cent to £41.4 million.

The company also made inroads in moving to establish Kx in other markets. It was appointed innovation partner to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, was selected to deliver an electricity information exchange for Finnish operator Fingrid and signed an agreement with a South Korean provider of smart manufacturing solutions.

“We have delivered another year of strong growth while investing to scale our business and secure growth in new markets,” said chairman Seamus Keating, who has taken on a more significant role at the company since founder and chief executive Brian Conlon was diagnosed with cancer. Mr Conlon will remain as chief executive during his treatment which includes chemotherapy.

First Derivatives now employs more than 2,400 people.