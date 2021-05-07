New rules may be needed to make banks act faster on dud loans, says McGuinness

Mairead McGuinness, the European commissioner for Financial Stability & Financial Services, has expressed “concern” about a rise in dud loans on bank balance sheets if a surge in insolvencies follows the withdrawal of taxpayer supports for the economy.

She said the level of insolvencies and bankruptcies in Europe are currently low due to massive government economic intervention, but they are “expected to increase in time”.

“Withdrawal of public support measures needs to be managed and communicated carefully,” said Ms McGuinness, addressing a webinar on the future of finance held by the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), which this year is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its establishment.

“Against this background, non-performing loans are a concern,” she said.

Restructuring

Ms McGuinness said that if the restructuring of distressed loans was not addressed early “it will create problems down the line”. She urged banks to move quickly to restructure when borrowers get into trouble and hinted that fresh regulations could be brought in to push them into doing this.

“We are also looking at whether targeted changes to financial regulation can incentivise a proactive approach. If this aim is not reached, banks’ asset quality - and in turn their lending capacity - could deteriorate.”

She acknowledged concerns over the activities of so-called ‘vulture funds’ that buy up dud loans from banks, but insisted they have a role to play.

“We can’t allow a build up of non-performing loans because it will lead to a credit crunch,” she said, adding that when these loans are sold to funds it allows the banks to “continue lending”.

Ms McGuinness also commented on the recent decisions of foreign banks including Belgium’s KBC and the British-owned Ulster Bank to exit the Irish market. She said a legacy of the last crash is that Irish banks are required to hold higher levels of capital to cover bad loans. She also said loan security is “more difficult and slower” to enforce here than elsewhere in Europe, and this also has capital implications.

“Irish banks are required to hold more capital to issue loans, reflecting a relatively more risky lending business. This may be one of the factors behind the decisions of private banking groups about their operations in Ireland.”

Looking towards the future of finance, she said the increased digitisation of banking will mean more bank branch closures. Before the pandemic in 2019, she said on average 6.3 per cent of branches closed in most European states. “We know this will accelerate because of the pandemic,” she said.

Products

She said financial products from “Big Tech”, which would include Facebook, and new fintech platforms, which would include platforms such as Revolut, will increase competition and efficiency in the market, but they must be “subject to the same level of regulation and supervision” as traditional banks.

Ms McGuinness said the European Central Bank’s governing council will decide this summer whether to move ahead with the launch of a new digital currency, a “digital euro”, to facilitate retail payments.

“A digital euro could also have fundamental consequences for banking services and credit intermediation. Would there be a shift away from bank accounts and towards digital wallets? Where would digital euros be held? What would the role of banks be? There are more questions than answers at this stage,” she said.

Ms McGuinness also warned that the financial system would have to change significantly to support the switch to an economic sustainability agenda in Europe.

Former Minister for Finance, Alan Dukes, asked her about the European Commission’s decision to link payouts to governments from the EU’s Covid recovery fund with their performance against so-called “country specific recommendations”, which in Ireland’s case includes a call for tax reform. Mr Dukes queried why there would be such a link. Ms McGuinness said Ireland is “not being singled out” but the EU wants to ensure there are “long term reforms”