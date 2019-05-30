Nama set to lift lifetime profit forecast to €4bn

Ireland’s so-called bad bank is poised to lift its lifetime profit forecast, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The National Asset Management Agency will deliver a surplus close to €4 billion to the government, according to the sources. The organisation had previously forecast €3.5 billion. The agency is due to release its annual report on Thursday.

The Government set up Nama in 2009 to purge the country’s banks of more than €70 billion of risky commercial property loans. It has since consistently outpaced expectations, as Dublin’s commercial real estate market boomed. Three years ago, it was projecting a surplus of €2.3 billion profit.

A spokesman for the agency declined to comment. – Bloomberg