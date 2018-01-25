Nama did not receive illegal state aid, commission inquiry finds

The European Commission has concluded that Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (Nama) did not benefit from illegal state aid and did not grant undue advantages to certain property developers.

The commission’s investigation came on foot of complaints from five property developers in 2015 that the agency had extended loans at very favourable rates to its existing creditors.

They alleged that the agency’s actions had effectively distorted competition in the Irish property development market.

But the Commission said its investigation showed that Nama, which was set up at the height of the financial crisis of 2009, had acted like a private investor and its decisions had been in the best interest of the Irish tax payer.

“Our assessment shows that Nama’s activities did not breach EU rules - it has acted as a private operator would have done, and in line with its objective to obtain the best possible financial return for the State and Irish taxpayers,” Commissioner in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager said.

In a statement, Nama welcomed the Commission’s decision, saying it was pressing ahead with its funding programme with a view to maximising the return on commercially viable residential units from sites under the control of its debtors and receivers.

However, the developer group, comprising Michael O’ Flynn, Paddy Mc Killen, David Daly, Patrick Crean and MKN Properties Limited, said it was impossible to rationalise the decision given the evidence available, “the actions of Nama and changes in Nama’s operations and interest rates since the complaint was made and indeed recent comments by the Taoiseach in relation to Nama and state aid”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said recently the Government was examining the possibility of giving Nama additional powers to develop land on behalf of the State, “to step in where the private sector had failed”.

The developers said their complaint to the Commission centred around the transformation of Nama since 2015, when it claim a decision was made to transform it into the Government’s vehicle of choice for housing delivery.

“Nama and Nama-supported developers enjoy distinct advantages over non-supported developers in terms of cost of funds, site cost recovery requirements and unique access to other public bodies. The potential for market distortion was self-evident,” the group said.

“This has not been addressed at all in the [COMMISSION’S]decision. This is most alarming and undermines the credibility of the decision.”

The developers claimed the complaint process had been unsatisfactory and the viability assessment would not stand up to independent scrutiny.

It also said it was awaitng clarification on the independence of any expert reports submitted by the State.

In its ruling, the Commission said Nama had demonstrated that it carries out a robust analysis in each case to decide whether it is more profitable to sell a site directly, or to extend a new loan to develop and then sell the property on the market.

“Therefore, the Commission concluded that property developers funded by Nama are not receiving any undue advantage,” it said.

The Commission also noted that Irish State support for Nama had been approved by the Commission in 2010 and that the agency had “acted in full accordance with the 2010 decision and with all commitments made by the Irish authorities there under”.

It also concluded that extending financing to certain property development projects where it is commercially viable to do so was in line with Nama’s objective to obtain the best possible financial return for the State.

In its response, Nama said that in 2014, in response to the shortage of new housing supply which was then emerging in the Irish state, it began a programme of funding commercially viable residential development projects under the control of its debtors and receivers, noting it exceeded its initial target of funding the delivery of 4,500 units by end-2016 and has delivered 7,200 units to date.

In September 2015, Nama said it announced fresh plans to expand its residential programme with a view to funding or otherwise facilitating the delivery of 20,000 units by end-2020.

“In December 2015, a complaint was submitted to the European Commission to the effect that the residential programme may have been in breach of State Aid rules,” it said.

Following a review over a period of two years, the Commission has now concluded that Nama has not breached EU state aid rules, it said.