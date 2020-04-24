Motor insurers commit to providing rebate to customers

Some of the State’s biggest insurers have committed to provide premium reliefs for motor customers as they expect fewer claims on the back of Covid-19 related travel restrictions.

Allianz, Axa, FBD, RSA and Zurich make up a group which said it will assess the effect the restrictions will have on its customers and pass on “appropriate financial supports”.

“The financial supports, such as refunds or discounts, applied by each insurance company will reflect their individual claims experience to date,” a statement from Insurance Ireland, the industry’s member organisation, said.

Notable in their absence from the list were major insurers such as Aviva and Liberty Insurance. Both have been contacted for comment.

Sources close to Liberty said that while they’re not part of the formal announcement, the company is going to be providing relief to customers.

Rebate

While the extent of any relief remains unclear, a comparable situation is that in the UK where insurer Admiral said it would provide a £25 rebate. However, unlike the Irish insurers, they don’t intend to review their decision.

Insurance Ireland noted that if Covid-19 restrictions on movement result in sustained lower road usage and claims frequency for the summer and beyond, “insurers have agreed to further review the situation”.

The move will likely cost insurers at least €37.5 million if a similar approach to Admiral is taken. That calculation is based on the fact that roughly two million motor policies exist in the State and it is expected that about 75 per cent of policies will be covered.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the move was a “step in the right direction” and called on the insurers to swiftly publicise the extent of refunds expected.

“Obviously it is for each insurer to look at its own situation and customer base, but I stress the importance for them to take a longer term perspective and be generous with their customers at this time reflecting the recent profitability of the motor insurance market,” he said.

The Republic is the first country in the world in which the major insurers Axa, Allianz and Zurich have committed to offering some form of rebate for their customers. RSA has already introduced a similar scheme in Canada but not in the UK.

Insurance Ireland said the precise amounts will “vary” from insurer to insurer. “Each insurer will independently calculate the detail of discounts/rebates involved and communicate with its customers in the coming weeks,” the statement from the lobby group said.

Movement

“We are now six weeks into the Covid-19 restrictions on movement and it is clear that road usage levels have fallen significantly,” said Insurance Ireland chief executive Moyagh Murdock.

“While the duration of these restrictions is still uncertain and it is still too early to fully assess the financial impact on the motor insurance sector, but recognising the unique challenges in the Irish market, insurers have agreed to address the issue by signing up to a set of core principle,” added Ms Murdock.