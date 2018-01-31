Morgan Stanley president dismisses market jitters as ‘healthy correction’

Morgan Stanley’s second-highest ranking executive, Irishman Colm Kelleher, has dismissed financial market jitters in recent days as a “healthy correction” and said investors should look forward to at least two more years of a bull run.

Addressing the European Financial Forum conference in Dublin on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley president Mr Kelleher said: “Our view is the market is going up and what we see are healthy corrections.”

The comments come after the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has hit record highs 84 times since Donald Trump’s election as US president almost 25 months’ ago, fell by more than 2 per cent in the first two sessions of this week - the biggest drop since September 2016. Government bonds have also sold off in recent days.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure, also speaking at the event in Dublin where more than 600 participants are registered, said that recent action in the US government bond market “is unlikely to signal a looming recession” as similar moves may have indicated in the past.

Mr Coeure was referring to a phenomenon where short-term bond yields, or market interest rates, are currently rising at a faster pace than long-term yields. He said that a narrowing of the differential was down to cross-border flows of capital and investors not expecting a spike in inflation.

Morgan Stanley after Brexit

Meanwhile, Mr Kelleher confirmed that Ireland is figuring in Morgan Stanley’s post-Brexit plans, alongside Frankfurt and Paris. The Wall Street investment banking giant said last July that it was preparing to apply for a licence to set up a fund management company in Dublin to maintain access to investors in the European Union after the UK exit.

Such a move would allow Morgan Stanley to continue to market its funds in the EU, while the actual decisions on investments would continue to take place outside Ireland. Morgan Stanley has selected Frankfurt as the legal location for its new EU trading hub.

Mr Kelleher said that decisions on actual job movements as a result of Brexit will be made by Morgan Stanley “very early this year.”

“What the politicians don’t understand is that these are people,” he said of the affected individuals.

Mr Kelleher also used his speech to call for an acceleration of plans for a Capital Markets Union, noting that banks continue to provide 80 per cent of lending in Europe, the inverse of the US, where markets account for 80 per cent of financing.

“One of the tragedies of Brexit is that Capital Markets Union was delayed,” he said.