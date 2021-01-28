Mobile bank N26 says it now has more than 7 million customers

Digital bank N26 has racked up almost 200,000 Irish customers, it said, as it reported crossing the 7 million customer mark worldwide. The fast-growing mobile bank, which first launched in 2015, has doubled its Irish customer base since January 2020 and has a target of reaching 1 million customers in the State over the next three years.

About 57 per cent of its Irish customer base is aged 20-34 years old, the bank said. Globally, N26 saw transaction volumes reach more than €5.5 billion monthly, with the bank introducing a number of new features since the advent of the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, digitalisation and innovation are fundamental to Europe’s future. We will continue to bring exciting everyday banking features to millions of additional customers who still feel stuck in the offline world,” said co-founder and chief executive Valentin Stalf.