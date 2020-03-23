Minister urged to act on insurers rejecting Covid-19 claims

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been urged by Fianna Fail to call in insurance bosses as the industry is rejecting claims for loss of earnings as a result of coronavirus, relying on fine print and technicalities to avoid payouts.

Fianna Fail’s business, enterprise and innovation spokesman Robert Troy TD said that most companies that have business interruption cover are being told they are not eligible for compensation because they are not legally forced to close by the Government or because an employee had not contracted the virus on their premises.

Small- to medium-sized enterprises (SME) with infectious disease cover are being told a pandemic is not included, or Covid-19, which only emerged in humans in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, was not listed as an infectious disease.

“Fianna Fáil is calling on Minister Donohoe to sit down with the CEOs of the large insurance companies this week to try and resolve this matter,” Mr Troy said.

“While I understand this is also unprecedented for the insurance industry and they can’t cover all loss of earnings, they do have a duty to pay out to those with eligible policies and to offer some support to other SMEs by potentially suspending premiums while businesses are closed.”

Thousands of pubs, cafes, restaurants and leisure facilities have closed in the past two weeks - with massive knock-on effects for their suppliers - amid efforts to comply with the Government’s social distancing guidelines. Davy, the country’s largest stockbroking firm, warned last week that the Irish economy may swing what was expected to be a year of 5.5 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth to an outright contraction if the coronavirus was not brought under control quickly.

The experience of Irish businesses having claims rejected is being replicated worldwide by the insurance industry.

Irish claims consultants Owens Murphy warned brokers and businesses in a briefing last week that even where coverage claims were successful, insurers were limiting payouts on the basis that, even if businesses continued to trade, their earnings would have been affected by slowing economic activity, according to the Sunday Times.

Industry lobby group Insurance Ireland said last week that standard business interruption policies are “designed and priced to cover standard risks”.

“Standard policies typically refer to risks which are physically present on the business premises. They are therefore unlikely to provide cover for the extraordinary preventative measures (up to and including decisions to close) that have been taken by many businesses to implement social distancing guidelines,” its interim chief executive Gerry Hassett said.

However, he said that insurers would allow companies, hit by cash-flow pressures, to suspend or reduce cover or receive flexibility in payments.