Minister to abstain from Irish bank shareholder votes on bonus plans

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is understood to be set to declare his intention to abstain from voting on resolutions at upcoming annual general meetings (agm) of the country’s two largest banks, which are set to prepare the groundwork for a return of executive share bonuses.

Bank of Ireland has highlighted in a proposal on remuneration due to go before shareholders at its agm tomorrow that it plans to engage with major shareholders this year “in regard to the adoption of an appropriate incentive scheme” for executives, with potential awards being made next year.

Separately, AIB shareholders will be asked to vote on a plan to establish a deferred incentive scheme, starting in 2019 and benefitting up to 100 top empoyees, which would offer deferred shares in the bank each year up to the equivalent of 100 per cent of their salary. The bank has said it could be five or six years before the share awards could be exercised.

The State still owns 14 per cent of Bank of Ireland and 71 per cent of AIB following bailouts of both lenders during the financial crisis. Mr Donohoe will outline his position later on Thursday afternoon.

By abstaining from the votes, the Minister will allow stock market investors have their say on the plans, knowing that both will have to ultimately seek approval from himself before putting any incentive scheme into practice.

The banks face another headache in returning to bonuses, which have been banned across rescued Irish lenders since 2009. Currently, any bonus plans involving a bailed-out Irish lender would be subject to an effective tax rate of about 90 per cent, as a result of a measure injected into the 2011 Finance Act.

A spokesman for the Department of Finance declined to comment on the Minister’s voting intentions.