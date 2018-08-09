Louth man faces charges of laundering and terrorist financing

A 35-year-old salesman from Co Louth is facing five charges under the Criminal Justice (money laundering terrorist financing) act and also companies acts.

Pearse O’Connor of Rampark, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth was taken before the holiday sitting on Thursday of the local district court after being arrested at 7.20am by a member of the National Crime Bureau.

Three of the offences under the Criminal Justice (money laundering and terrorist financing) Act involve sums totalling €279,000.

Fraudulent purpose

Among the charges, it is alleged that between January 23rd and May 14th 2015 he was knowingly a party to the carrying on of the business of Pearse Roofing and Cladding Limited for a fraudulent purpose, namely the dishonest solicitation of payments from Keys Commercial Finance Limited by furnishing false or misleading invoices to it.

Mr O’Connor’s solicitor said the accused worked with a Belfast company and needed to travel to the city once every 10 days.

Judge Conal Gibbons remanded the accused on his own bail of €1,000 to the sitting of the court on September 26th for the service of a book of evidence. He directed the accused sign on at the local Garda station on a Monday and Friday, and that he informs the Garda each time he travels to Belfast.