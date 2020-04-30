Loan payment breaks extended to six months amid Covid-19 crisis

Irish borrowers affected by the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 will be able to extend breaks on loan repayment from three months to six after banks and other mortgage lenders and servicers signed up an extension of a relief scheme announced last month.

Over 65,000 mortgage payment breaks and more than 22,000 small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) payment breaks have been granted since the industry agreed as a whole to provide relief on March 18th, Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) said on Thursday.

“The existing public health measures put in place by Government, aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19, have been extended since the original BPFI announcement of payment breaks up to three months,” said BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes.

“These measures may need to remain in operation for some time or may only be lifted gradually with an unknown impact on the economy going forward. BPFI members strongly appreciate the severity of the impact on families, individuals and businesses and it is for this reason, that we believe an extension of the existing payment break beyond three months may be required by many customers.”

Lenders that have signed up to offer payment breaks include the five main Irish retail banks, non-bank lenders such as Dilosk and Finance Ireland as well as a group of loan servicing firms that manage loans on behalf of investment firms – or so-called vulture funds – that snapped up tens of thousands of distressed Irish loans in the wake of the financial crisis.