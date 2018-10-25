Loan book at Bank of Ireland heads for first growth since crash

Bank of Ireland said on Thursday that its loan book rose by €500 million to €76.6 billion in the 12 months to the end of September, leaving it on track for the first expansion since the onset of the financial crisis in 2008.

New lending in the first nine months of the year was 15 per cent higher than the same period in 2017, including a 24 per cent jump in new mortgage lending in Ireland, where the group’s market share was 8 per cent for the first eight months, it said in a statement.

The company said that it will take a “modest” loan-loss impairment charge in the second half of the year, while it continues to review strategies for non-performing loans.

As part of a review under the eyes of regulators at the European Central Bank, Bank of Ireland’s risk weighted assets (RWA) will rise to the effect that its key common equity Tier 1 capital, a measure of financial strength, fell to 13.4 per cent or RWAs from 14.1 per cent.

“The groups organic capital generation during the quarter of 40 basis points (0.4 of a percentage point) as offset primarily by investments in our business transformation programme and a dividend reduction,” it said.